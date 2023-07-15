MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is wanted by police after breaking into multiple homes, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).
On June 27, 2023, at around 11:45 p.m., officers responded to a call about multiple residential burglaries in the area of Perkins Extended and Shady Grove Road, police said.
According to police, the man gained entry to all of the residences.
The man had cuts on his left leg from one of the homes he broke into, police said.
Police said he was last seen fleeing the scene of the last home he broke into.
MPD urges anyone with information about the incident to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.
