MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is wanted after a carjacking at a gas station, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).
On July 12, at around 12:21 a.m., officers responded to a carjacking call at the "Z" Market gas station at 2903 South Perkins Rd, MPD said.
Police said that the victim was getting into his 2015 Nissan Frontier when a man ran up to him and demanded his keys.
According to MPD, when the victim was trying to get out, the man stabbed the victim in the left arm.
The man was last seen fleeing the scene in the stolen 2015 Nissan Frontier, following a silver sedan that he was seen getting out of before the carjacking, MPD said.
MPD urges anyone with information about the incident to call CrimeStoppers at 901-523-CASH.
Any information that lead to an arrest can be awarded up to $4,000.
