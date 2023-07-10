MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is wanted after he robbed three businesses at gunpoint, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).
On July 8 around 11:14 p.m., officers received a call about a robbery at a Taco Bell on Democrat Road, police said.
According to MPD, the man placed a gun at the worker's side and demanded money at the drive-through window.
On the same day, MPD received a call around 11:28 p.m., about a robbery at a McDonald's on Winchester Road.
The man pointed a gun at the worker demanding money from the drive-through window, police said.
The following day, on July 9 around 1:24 a.m., the same man robbed another McDonald's on East Shelby Drive on Getwell Road, MPD said.
According to police, he pointed a gun at the worker and demanded money from the register, MPD said.
The man left all three businesses with the cash, police said.
