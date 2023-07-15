MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is wanted after stealing from a closed business, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).
On June 20, 2023, at around 10:12 a.m., officers responded to a call about a business robbery at 3092 Poplar Avenue, MPD said.
According to MPD, a man broke into a business while it was closed and stole video equipment.
The man was last seen fleeing the scene on video, police said.
MPD urges anyone with information about the incident to contact CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.
