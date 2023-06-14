MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is wanted after he shot another man at a Memphis gas station earlier this week, police said.
Video released by Memphis Police shows a shooting on Monday, June 12, 2023, at the Marathon Food Mart parking lot on James Road.
The 15-second clip shows a man walking in the parking lot as a vehicle pulls up.
Police said the man began firing shots as another man gets out of the vehicle and falls to the ground.
Video shows the vehicle driving away as the gunman runs off, police said.
A victim was shot in the leg, police said.
The gunman was wearing a light-colored T-shirt with multi-colored heart design on the front, black and gray checkered pants and yellow Crocs, police said. He is wanted for aggravated assault.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call 901-528-CASH and may be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000.
