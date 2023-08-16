WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. - A man wanted for rape and a list of child sex crimes is on the run after cutting off his ankle monitor and skipping out on court, according to the Crittenden County Sheriff's Office.
The sheriff's office told FOX13 that 29-year-old Tyler Watkins was due in court the week of August 16 but never showed up for day three of his trial.
Officers searched his apartment after his no-show and discovered the ankle monitor.
He's now on the run, the sheriff's office said.
Watkins has been charged with rape, computer exploitation of a child in the first degree, producing/directing sexual performance under 17, computer child pornography, distributing/possessing or viewing matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child in the first degree, authorizing child under 17 sex performance in the first degree and sexually grooming a child.
The sheriff's office asked anyone who knows where Watkins is to call Crittenden County Crime Stoppers at 870-732-4444.
Any information which leads to an arrest, in this case, could be worth up to $2,000.
