MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police (MPD) believe they know who is responsible for shooting and killing Tomanuel Benson at a gas station in South Memphis.

MPD said that Randy Ewing is responsible for the murder of Benson, the brother of Memphis rapper Blac Youngsta whose real name is Sammie Marquez Benson.

The gunfire that took Benson's life left a B.P. gas station on South Parkway East covered in crime scene tape and blocked off by police cars around 9:30 a.m. on Friday, August 18.

Benson died at the scene, according to police.

Ewing is wanted for second-degree murder and two counts of attempted second-degree murder.

Memphis Police urged anyone who knows where Ewing is to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Any information which leads to his arrest could be worth up to $4,000.