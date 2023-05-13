MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is looking for a man who was involved in two thefts at two different locations, police said.
According to MPD, on April 26 around 9:47 they went to the Marathon Gas Station on South Third Street about a car being stolen.
A man stole a 2006 Chrysler 300 while the victim was inside the store, MPD said.
The same man also stole a purse and keys at a different Marathon Gas Station on May 10, police said.
Any information about the crime should be told to Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
