MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police Department (MPD) are on the search for a man who stole from a jewelry store in Memphis, MPD said.
Officers said that a theft occurred at the Mufasa Memphis Jeweler located on Getwell Road just before 5:00 p.m.
Officers were advised that a man walked into the store asking about jewelry and pretended to exit the building by opening the door, police said.
When the man opened the door, it sounded the alarm but he hid inside the business, MPD said.
According to MPD, while the complainant was distracted, the man stole a tray of rings.
During an inventory check, the employee noticed several rings were missing, according to police.
Video surveillance showed the man as he walked to the display case, reach over the display case and opened the door.
He took out a tray with 12 diamond rings, police said.
Police said he placed the tray and rings in his pocket before walking out the business.
No arrest has been made at this time.
This is an ongoing investigation.
