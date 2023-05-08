WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. - The Crittenden County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding a man they've charged with murder.
According to the sheriff's department, 31-year-old Marcello Banks murdered Andre Brown of Earle, Arkansas on April 30, 2023.
Banks' last known address is on Church Street in West Memphis, the sheriff's department said.
He may also go by the names Jody Gillian, Marcello Hicks or Teddy Bundy.
Authorities believe he is still in the West Memphis area.
If you know where Banks is, authorities urged you call Crittenden County Crime Stoppers at 870-732-4444. All callers will remain anonymous and any information leading to an arrest, in this case, could be worth up to $2,000.
