MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Larry Pickens, accused of shooting and killing Dr. Benjamin Mauck in an exam room at the Campbell Clinic in Collierville, made his first court appearance Thursday. He did not enter a plea because he does not yet have a lawyer.
“If you are convicted of first-degree murder, you can be sentenced to death, imprisonment for life without the possibility of parole, or imprisonment for life,” Judge Lee Ann Dobson told Pickens in court.
FOX13 has been looking into Pickens’ background. In November 2016, we reported a Larry Pickens had been charged with attempted first-degree murder for stabbing his stepfather.
A background check run on the Larry Pickens accused of killing Dr. Mauck showed an attempted first-degree murder charge matching that date and listed Leamon Osborne, the victim of the stabbing, as an associate.
In 2016, FOX13 reported Pickens had been arrested and was getting a mental evaluation, but a record request from TBI found no charges.
FOX13 obtained five police reports from Memphis and Germantown Police for incidents involving Pickens. One of the reports listed his address at an apartment complex in Alta Vista.
FOX13 attempted to speak to his neighbors but was told to leave the property.
“He’s gone, and I’m not going to tell you where it is,” an employee said.
According to Germantown police, staff at a Campbell Clinic location in Germantown called for help twice on July 5 after Pickens “acted erratic” and asked questions about the clinic’s hours and where the doctors parked. According to the report, Pickens was told he was trespassing and left.
Less than a week later, he allegedly shot and killed Dr. Benjamin Mauck at the clinic’s Collierville location.
A Memphis police report was taken in April of last year after Pickens reported someone had been in his apartment. He allegedly told police he was diagnosed with schizophrenia but was not medicated.
FOX13 reached out to the DA’s office and the FBI in hopes of finding out more on Pickens’ criminal history but has not heard back.
The Shelby County Criminal Court Clerk’s office told FOX13 no records were available.
Pickens is due back in court on July 20.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Former Memphis basketball star killed after being hit by car, police say
- Man facing murder charges after deadly robbery in Westwood, records show
- Man who police said killed doctor was asked to leave Campbell Clinic in Germantown week before
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives