MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A hospital employee reported seeing a co-worker, who allegedly threatened the workplace, in possession of a gun.
A Baptist East Hospital supervisor told responding Memphis Police officers that an employee left campus on May 11 just after midnight after acting upset shortly after arriving for work.
Before leaving the campus on Walnut Grove Road, the employee agreed to take a personal day from work after his health was questioned.
The supervisor noticed he was upset in an elevator and asked him if he had a gun, the report said.
He denied it.
However, another co-worker reportedly saw him with a pistol, but did not point it at anyone.
The man demanded to co-workers that they call his mother to pick him up or he was going to "spray the place up."
Hospital security deactivated the man's employee access card, the report said.
