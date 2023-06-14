MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man has been charged with attempted second-degree murder, among other charges, after barricading himself inside of a Cordova home late Tuesday night.
According to the Shelby County Sheriff's Office (SCSO), 49-year-old Brian Case barricaded himself inside of a home on Breezy Valley Drive around 9 p.m. on Tuesday, June 13, 2023.
SWAT negotiators joined deputies at the scene and neighbors were evacuated for safety, SCSO said.
Hours later, around midnight, Case was peacefully taken into custody, deputies said.
Case was charged with attempted second-degree murder, employing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, aggravated assault, domestic assault and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.
