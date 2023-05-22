Arlington Construction Death Scene

A man died after a construction accident in Arlington around 9 a.m. on Friday, May 19, 2023, according to the Shelby County Sheriff's Office. 

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Shelby County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) has identified the man who died during a construction accident on Friday. 

On May 19, 22-year-old Rosendo Santiago Alvaro Gomez of Olive Branch, Mississippi died during the construction accident on Airline Road at Willis Harris Drive, SCSO said. 

The accident happened around 9 a.m. 

SCSO said that preliminary reports indicate that Gomez's death was accidental, though they continued to investigate the cause. 

