MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Shelby County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) has identified the man who died during a construction accident on Friday.
On May 19, 22-year-old Rosendo Santiago Alvaro Gomez of Olive Branch, Mississippi died during the construction accident on Airline Road at Willis Harris Drive, SCSO said.
The accident happened around 9 a.m.
SCSO said that preliminary reports indicate that Gomez's death was accidental, though they continued to investigate the cause.
