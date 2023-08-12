MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphians are left with many unanswered questions following the death of a man who was in police custody Friday.

FOX13 visited the Midtown community a day after the tense moments unfolded.

We spoke with someone who told our team they made the call to police. That person asked to remain anonymous.

They alleged to have witnessed the suspect, who has now been identified by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation as 19-year-old, Courtney Ross, going through boxes of rat poisoning.

The person further explained that people who live in the area were frightened, leading to the call to police for trespassing.

We also spoke with neighbors who shared what they saw Friday.

“Just a huge police presence,” one neighbor who lives near the first scene in the Idlewild area told us.

Another resident who lives near Auburndale Street, where the arrest happened, also shared her experience.

“I really just heard just a little bit of yelling, not screaming, like loudly, but just a lot of yelling and it sounded like multiple people,” Zoie Brown told us. “It didn’t sound like anything else I would normally hear.”

“There were probably 15 or 16 police officers,” another Auburndale resident shared.

According to police, once they arrived to the scene, Ross left the Idlewild area running away from authorities.

According to the Memphis Police Department, officers said they caught him at Madison and Auburndale after a foot chase, and that is when he resisted before being handcuffed and being put in a squad car.

Memphis Police officers reported that the man said he was having trouble breathing and that is when an ambulance was called.

Ross was rushed to the hospital in critical condition where he died a few hours later.

“You just never know when you see a headline like that, that just says, ‘in police custody.’ It raises a lot of questions, of like, are there enough precautions? Is everybody taking the right measures for people? The number one goal is to protect and serve,” Brown said.

The anonymous person who called police explained to FOX13 they didn’t learn of Ross’ death until later and shared such an outcome was unexpected, but only wanted the man removed from the location.

Meanwhile, our newsroom is learning from MPD that the officers involved have been relieved of duty pending the outcome of the investigation.