MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man who allegedly struck two police officers with his vehicle at the Memphis airport last month has been arrested, officials said.
Marcus James White, 33, of Memphis, was taken into custody on three counts of aggravated assault, according to the U.S. Marshals.
On April 28, Memphis International Airport Police stopped White's vehicle before he allegedly drove off in reverse and hit the two officers, the U.S. Marshals said.
The two officers were taken to a hospital with minor injuries, officials said.
A third officer fired a single shot at White's vehicle as it took off and caused a two-car crash.
White was arrested Monday at a duplex on Vance Avenue, east of South Danny Thomas Boulevard, officials said.
He was taken into custody without incident and booked in the Shelby County jail, officials said.
Officials said that White was also charged with several other offenses in the April 28 assault, including Reckless Endangerment, Evading Arrest and Leaving the Scene of an Accident.
