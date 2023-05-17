MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Jarrad Nathan was supposed to be in court Wednesday morning following a mental evaluation but wasn't. That frustrated his family in the courtroom, who became emotional and said that they just wanted to see him and show him support.
"Just to let him know that we're here for him, because he probably feel like he ain't got nobody in his corner," said Marnesha Nathan, Jarrad's sister. "It's very emotional. It's very stressful. We haven't been able to sleep."
Jarrad Nathan, 26, was ordered to undergo a mental evaluation in the county judicial system after his last court hearing on May 4th.
Holding back tears, Marnesha Nathan shared the heartache she says her family has been feeling for two weeks, since Memphis Police say her brother, Jarrad, fired a shot into FOX13, shutting down the Highland Strip and prompting an hours long standoff. No one was injured in the shooting or standoff on May 2.
"Basically I haven't been able to sleep," said Marnesha. "He's my baby brother, and it's just two of us. I'm basically his mother. They try to portray my brother to be a bad person. Jarrad has a criminal justice degree. And I don't want to make it seem like my brother is a bad guy, because he's not. He's very loving."
Marnesha and other family members were frustrated Wednesday morning after Nathan did not appear in court for his scheduled hearing. That's because he's now undergoing further mental evaluation. Marnesha says her family hasn't been able to contact him.
"We haven't been able to talk to him period," said Marnesha. I've been calling trying to get in contact with him. My grandfather saw him when he went to court on that Wednesday, but I think they may have triggered him and they put him on suicide watch after that. So nobody has been able to talk to him. He hasn't been able to call anybody. Jarrad: if you see this baby we love you. I'm here. I'm trying my best to get you baby. We’re going to get you some help. So please hold tight.”
Nathan was charged with aggravated assault and reckless endangerment by authorities from his actions that resulted in no injuries, but a lockdown of businesses along the Highland Strip.
Nathan's next court appearance has been scheduled for June 21.
