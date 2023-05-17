MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The man who fired shots into the FOX13 News building on May 2 is scheduled to appear before a judge today, May 17, starting at 9 a.m.
Jarrad Nathan, 26, was ordered to undergo a mental evaluation in the county judicial system after his last court hearing on May 4th.
Today, Shelby County General Sessions Court Judge Karen Massey will review the evaluation's determination.
Nathan was charged with aggravated assault and reckless endangerment by authorities from his actions that resulted in no injuries, but a lockdown of businesses along the Highland Strip.
Nathan was ultimately apprehended after about a two-hour standoff when he locked himself into a restaurant's restroom.
