MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man was arrested for allegedly forcing a MATA bus driver at gunpoint to drive him to his preferred stop.
Kenneth Mallory, 34, was charged with aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault, possession of both a controlled substance with a intent to distribute or sell and possession of a firearm, police said.
A MATA bus carrying riders picked up Mallory at a stop near Airways Boulevard and Brooks Road about 10:30 a.m. on May 8.
Mallory waived a 9-mm gun and demanded passengers exit the bus, then demanded the driver to take him where he wanted to go.
Mallory let passengers off the bus unharmed, police said.
The driver activated the 911 emergency system on the bus and then drove to South Front Street and Pontotoc Avenue Downtown, where officers had arrived.
As the bus driver ran from the bus, Malory threw the gun while making threats to kill the driver, himself and police, according to the report.
He was taken into custody and was found to possess 18 bags of marijuana weighing 69 grams. He tested positive for marijuana.
His bond was set at $150,000.
