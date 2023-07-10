MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Nearly two years after a 16-year-old was shot and killed during a funeral procession, the man who pulled the trigger was shot and killed himself, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

MPD said 24-year-old David Lee was shot on July 6, 2023 and died after being driven to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital by a private vehicle.

Lee had been indicted for the murder of 16-year-old Emmit Beasley, according to the Shelby County District Attorney's Office.

On October 23, 2021, Lee was one of five alleged gang members who shot into a North Memphis funeral procession for another 16-year-old, the district attorney's office said in a press release.

Man behind bars after shooting in funeral procession, police say A man is arrested after a shooting at a funeral procession that left a 16-year-old dead, according to the Memphis Police Department.

MPD said that Lee was the one who pulled the trigger that took Beasley's life.

Less than two years later, Lee met a similar fate when gunfire rang out on Thomas Street around 10:20 p.m. on July 6. A 28-year-old man also died in that shooting, according to police.

Lee was facing charges of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun and employment of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony at the time of his death.