GERMANTOWN, Tenn. - FOX13 learned that the man accused of shooting a doctor to death inside of an exam room at a Campbell Clinic in Collierville had an altercation with police at another Mid-South clinic just a week before.

Germantown Police told FOX13 that officers were called out to the Campbell Clinic in Germantown on Wolf River Boulevard on July 5 because staff was concerned about the "unusual behavior" shown by 29-year-old Larry Pickens.

Pickens left but returned a short time later, leading Germantown Police to come back out to the clinic, the police department told FOX13.

Germantown Police said Pickens made no threats of violence that day but that officers did ask him to leave the property and warned him of trespassing.

A week later on July 13, Collierville Police said that Pickens showed up at another Campbell Clinic, this one on Poplar Avenue, and entered an exam room where he shot and killed Dr. Benjamin Mauck.

A nurse at that clinic later told police that she was familiar with Pickens and that he had visited the clinic before.

The arrest affidavit for Pickens states that the 29-year-old pulled out a pistol and shot Mauck three times hitting the doctor in the chest, neck and upper abdomen.

Pickens was charged with first-degree murder and aggravated assault.