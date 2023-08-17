WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. - A man who cut off his ankle monitor and ran off during the middle of a three-day trial was found guilty on a list of child sex charges and sentenced to a life sentence plus 176 years, according to the Crittenden County Sheriff's Office.
The sheriff's office told FOX13 that 29-year-old Tyler Watkins was in the middle of his trial when authorities discovered he had cut off his ankle monitor and skipped out on his final day in court.
Even without his presence, he was found guilty on charges of rape, computer exploitation of a child in the first degree, producing/directing sexual performance under 17, computer child pornography, distributing/possessing or viewing matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child in the first degree, authorizing child under 17 sex performance in the first degree and sexually grooming a child, the sheriff's office said.
The sheriff's office asked anyone who knows where Watkins is to call Crittenden County Crime Stoppers at 870-732-4444.
Any information which leads to his capture could be worth up to $2,000.
