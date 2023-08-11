MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man who police said is responsible for two murders and two attempted murders over the course of three years has finally been arrested.
According to court documents, 25-year-old Deadrick Campbell was charged with second-degree murder on December 18, 2020.
That's when police said that Johnathan Fletcher was shot while standing in the parking lot of a grocery store on Pendleton Street in the Fairhills neighborhood.
Authorities said Campbell pulled up to Fletcher, said something to him and then pulled out a handgun and shot him to death.
Less than a month later, Campbell opened fire in the parking lot of another store, according to his arrest affidavit.
Court records claim that on January 13, 2021 Campbell pulled into the parking lot of a Save N Fill on Winchester Road and began shooting at a man and his uncle from the passenger side of a black SUV.
One of those men was hit in the top of his left shoulder and told police that he didn't know who shot at him or why he had been targeted, records show.
That man ended up being paralyzed from the neck down due to that shooting.
Six days later, authorities said a CrimeStoppers tip named Campbell as the shooter and Campbell was identified in photo lineup weeks later.
Authorities finally caught up with Campbell on August 10, 2023 and charged him with second-degree murder and two counts of attempted first-degree murder.
