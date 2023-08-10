MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man who drove a stolen ambulance that hit a pedestrian before crashing into cars is behind bars, police said.
James Miller, 33, was charged with theft of property $60,000 to $250,000, reckless driving, two counts of leaving the scene of an accident involving injury and driving without a license.
A call about a car theft brought officers to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital just before 8 p.m. Aug 9 where a Crittenden County EMS ambulance had been stolen.
When Miller tried and failed to enter the hospital's trauma area, he sped away in the ambulance, police said.
Shortly later officers made the scene at Poplar Avenue and Goodlett Street where a man was struck by the ambulance after running a red light, police said.
The man was sent to Regional One in critical condition.
Miller sped away and the ambulance caused a four-car crash involving a Ford Bronco, a Toyota Rav4 and a FOX13 News car at the intersection of Poplar and Perkins Extended, according to a court document.
Both a man and woman went to the hospital in non-critical conditions.
Miller was arrested and taken into custody.
