HERNANDO, Miss. - A man who traveled cross-country to Mississippi, thinking he was going to meet with a 13-year-old girl, faces up to four decades behind bars after pleading guilty to child enticement, according to DeSoto County District Attorney Robert R. Morris III.

Samuel James Hugg will learn his fate on September 21, 2023, Morris told FOX13.

The guilty plea, entered on March 7, stems from an undercover child sex operation in Hernando in 2021. In December 2021, Hernando Police said they pulled Huggs over after investigators spent several days in contact with him in regards to Huggs traveling to Mississippi to meet a 13-year-old girl for sexual purposes.

When police tried to arrest Huggs that day, they said the man from Mars, Pennsylvania pulled out a gun and fired off a shot which struck himself in the chest.

Investigators said they had undercover "sexually explicit" conversations with Huggs for several days before he came down to Mississippi, thinking he was meeting a 13-year-old girl.

Huggs was charged with enticement of a child to meet for sexual purposes, possession of child pornography, disorderly conduct-failure to comply, resisting arrest and attempted aggravated assault.

The possible 40-year sentence for his guilty plea of child enticement would be served day-for-day, according to Morris, with no early release.