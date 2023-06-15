MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man who was of interest by Memphis Police in connection to the murder of rapper Young Dolph is dead from a shooting in Orange Mound, sources tell FoX13 News.
A man died from gunshot wounds at the scene Thursday morning before 1 p.m. on Spotswood near Buntyn in Orange Mound, police said.
Two people, Taylor and Devin Burns, 26, were named as persons of interest in the murder of rapper Young Dolph by MPD in March 2022.
RELATED: TWO MEN ADDED AS PERSONS OF INTEREST IN YOUNG DOLPH'S MURDER, POLICE SAY
Police never officially reported that the two were suspects.
Thornton was killed on Nov. 17, 2022, at Makedas Homemade Cookies on Airways Boulevard.
Four men were charged in the case.
