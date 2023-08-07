MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Gunfire rang out inside of a gas station on Austin Peay Road Sunday night, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).
MPD said a man with an AR-15-style rifle without a stock began shooting inside of a Marathon Express Gas Station at 3230 Austin Peay Highway around 11 p.m.
One person was shot several times and rushed to Regional One hospital in critical condition, MPD said.
Police said that a second suspect held the door open for the gunman as he ran off and both of them may have been picked up by a woman in a dark Dodge car.
If you know anything about this shooting or the man seen holding the weapon, Memphis Police urge you to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.
Any information which leads to an arrest, in this case, could be worth up to $2,000.
