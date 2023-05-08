WATCH: Man, with children in his car, shoots at another driver in road rage incident: police

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man was arrested for allegedly firing a gun at the driver of another vehicle in what was described as a road rage.

Leo Jones, 36, was charged with two counts each of criminal attempted second degree murder and child abuse and neglect, and one count of possession of firearm/dangerous felony.

A man told police on May 6 that while driving near Interstate 24 and South Parkway, a bullet shot from an SUV shattered the rear passenger window of his car, then exited his windshield.

A woman in the passenger seat suffered a cut on her head.

The driver photographed the SUV as it sped away.

Police tracked the SUV's license plate number to a residence on Justin Street.

An SUV pulled into the driveway and police saw Jones, as well as three juveniles, get out of a Nissan Pathfinder.

Jones admitted to shooting at the car to officers, who found a 9mm handgun inside the SUV.

