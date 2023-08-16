GERMANTOWN, Tenn. - A man is wanted after robbing a clothing store with a gun, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).
On Aug 10, just after 8:15 p.m., officers made the scene of a business robbery at Plato's Closet located at North Germantown Parkway, MPD said.
According to MPD, a man entered the business armed with a silver revolver and demanded everyone inside to lay on the floor.
After the man made the employees open the cash register he began stuffing the money into his pockets, police said.
Police said the man fled from the store on foot.
This is an ongoing investigation.
MPD urges anyone with information about the incident to call CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH.
