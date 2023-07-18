TIPTON, Tenn. - A man and a woman are both behind bars for animal abuse and putting a child in the hospital, according to the Tipton County Sheriff's Office.
Samuel Roy Jr. and Tiffany Roy were both arrested and charged with aggravated child abuse and animal cruelty.
Roy Jr. is behind on a $20,000 bond, and Roy is behind on a $10,000 bond.
On June 30, deputies arrived at Le Bonheur and spoke with hospital staff, who told them a 6-year-old child with a broken arm arrived with Samuel Roy Jr. and Tiffany Roy.
The staff also told officials that the arm was caused by a twisting motion.
During the interview process, Roy Jr. admitted to causing the injury out of anger, and Roy said she lied to law enforcement, medical staff, and the Department of Children's Services to protect Roy Jr., officials said.
Deputies also later found three puppies, approximately 3 weeks old, in a cage in the extremely hot weather with no food or sanitary water and covered in their own feces.
According to the sheriff's office, the dogs were taken by Animal Control for proper housing and care, and the children were taken to family members by the Department of Children's Services.
"Cases like these are sickening" said Sheriff Shannon Beasley. "Our hearts break for this six year old child, as well as the other children, in what appears to be unfit living conditions within the home. I am very thankful for the medical staff that noticed this child's injury and took appropriate action to notify law enforcement. I am also grateful for the persistent work done by the detectives on this case to bring these two to justice".
Both are scheduled to appear in court on August 8.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- 'Burglary kingpin' teenager arrested after Crime Stoppers tip, officials say
- 2 killed, 2 injured after shooting in Whitehaven, police say
- Woman charged after 15-year-old shot to death in Hickory Hill, records show
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives