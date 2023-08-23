...Code Orange Ozone Health Advisory in effect until Sunset...
The Shelby County Health Department has issued a Code Orange Ozone
Health Advisory effective for Shelby County Tennessee, Crittenden
County Arkansas, and DeSoto County Mississippi, including the city
of Memphis that will remain in effect until sunset. This ozone health
advisory is due to monitored ozone values that are unhealthy for
sensitive groups. These values have exceeded the Environmental
Protection Agency's federal safe health standard. The Shelby County
Health Department recommends that sensitive groups which include
active children and adults, and people with respiratory disease,
such as asthma, limit prolonged outdoor exertion. Please continue to
check the latest air quality forecasts and updates until monitored
values return to safe levels. For more information go to
www.airnow.gov.
In addition to the advisory, the Shelby County Health Department has
issued a Code Orange Ozone Forecast effective for Shelby County
Tennessee, Crittenden County Arkansas, and DeSoto County
Mississippi, including the city of Memphis for Friday. This ozone
forecast is due to forecasted ozone values that will be unhealthy for
sensitive groups. These values will exceed the Environmental
Protection Agency's federal safe health standard. The Shelby County
Health Department recommends that sensitive groups which include
active children and adults, and people with respiratory disease,
such as asthma, limit prolonged outdoor exertion. Please continue to
check the latest air quality forecasts and updates until monitored
values return to safe levels. For more information go to
www.airnow.gov.
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
114.
* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi,
Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM CDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
