MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man and a woman were seriously hurt after a shooting Wednesday night in North Memphis, police said.

According to the Memphis Police Department (MPD), officers responded just after 8 p.m. to a shooting at Breedlove Street and Keel Avenue and found a man and a woman had been shot.

Both were taken to Regional One Health in critical condition, police said.

Police did not have suspect information.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

