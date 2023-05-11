MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man and a woman ran out of a Memphis gun shop with an AR-style pistol without paying, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).
MPD said the theft happened at Abe's Guns on Appling Road around 1 p.m. on May 10, 2023.
According to police, the man and woman acted like they wanted to buy the AR-style pistol.
When the man was handed the weapon, a 50-round drum (not loaded) and a laser attachment for the weapon to inspect, the pair bolted out of the shop, police said.
Police said the two drove off in a grey Kia.
If you know who either of these people are, Memphis Police urge dyou to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH. Any information that leads to an arrest, in this case, could be worth up to $2,000.
