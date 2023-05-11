Abe's Guns Gun Theft Suspects

Memphis Police are looking for these two people after an AR-style pistol was stolen from Abe's Guns on Appling Road. 

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man and a woman ran out of a Memphis gun shop with an AR-style pistol without paying, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). 

MPD said the theft happened at Abe's Guns on Appling Road around 1 p.m. on May 10, 2023. 

According to police, the man and woman acted like they wanted to buy the AR-style pistol. 

When the man was handed the weapon, a 50-round drum (not loaded) and a laser attachment for the weapon to inspect, the pair bolted out of the shop, police said. 

Police said the two drove off in a grey Kia. 

If you know who either of these people are, Memphis Police urge dyou to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH. Any information that leads to an arrest, in this case, could be worth up to $2,000. 

