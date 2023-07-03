MEMPHIS, Tenn. - An alleged burglar's shorts and shoes caught on video helped police arrest him walking away from the crime.
Steven Crain, 49, was charged with burglary of a building.
A store security alarm was triggered at a cellular phone store on American Way on July 2nd.
Police responded to a prowler-in-progress call made by the store's owner.
The store's video camera captured a man dropping down from its ceiling, police said.
The man was wearing a pair of white Nike shoes and a "distinctive" pair of blue-jean knee shorts.
No merchandise was reported stolen.
The officer noticed a man walking in the area fitting the description.
He was questioned, then moved to police investigators.
In questioning, Crain gave a full admission, saying he broke into the store and planned on taking phones, but panicked and climbed back out of the store through its roof, according to the report.
His bond was set at $10,000.
