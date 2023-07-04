MARION, Ark. - An Arkansas high school band makes a trip to Washington D.C., to perform on the Fourth of July.
The Marion High School Patriot Pride Marching Band performed in the National Independence Day Parade.
The band was selected as the official Arkansas representative a year ago, the school said.
“We are extraordinarily proud of our band, and we can’t wait to see them represent our state at the Independence Day Parade,” said Dr. Glen Fenter, Marion superintendent. “We’ve seen our band program grow tremendously over the past few years, and the things they are accomplishing are nothing short of astounding. Our band students put in countless hours to make these successes possible, and they are supported by amazing directors and an incredible parent support group. We know that music education is a vital component of the academic program we provide for our students, and I am thrilled that our students are getting opportunities like this.”
The band also performed at the Tomb of the Unknown Solider at Arlington National Cemetery on July 3.
