MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Animal Services (MAS) announced they will offer Waived Fee Wednesdays this summer, giving adopters an opportunity to adopt a dog or cat for no adoption fees every Wednesday.
MAS will start the promotion on June 7.
MAS’s typical adoption fees for dogs and cats vary from $20-$80 and include age-appropriate vaccines, spay/neuter, microchip, heartworm test and treatment medications if needed (dogs), collar/leash, and customized ID tag.
“Our adoption fees are a great value any day of the week,” said Katie Pemberton, Memphis Animal Services Marketing & Communications Supervisor. “But this way our adopters can take that money and spend it on things they need to set their new pet up for success!”
MAS currently has more than 350 dogs and cats in the shelter, including pets of all sizes, ages, personalities, and energy levels.
MAS is open daily from noon-4 p.m. on Appling City Cove.
