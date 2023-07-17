MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A mass shooting in a Memphis community leaves one person dead.
FOX13 has learned five people were injured Saturday night in Raleigh, and one of the victims succumbed to his injuries.
The Memphis Police Department responded to the scene in the 3400 block of Ridgemont Avenue at 7:20 p.m.
Officers located four male victims suffering from gunshot wounds.
"it’s not ok to just be out here killing people," said Isaac Brown, who grew up in the same block where the gunfire erupted. Brown also reflected on losing his own family members to the same crime.
"I lost a brother, a nephew, two nephews and a brother to gun violence and street violence and it’s just time for a change," Brown told us.
When police arrived, the fifth victim had already been taken to an emergency room by private vehicle. Police said he suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was later pronounced dead.
"Everything, it just needs to stop. It just needs to stop. You got kids out here. I got kids. It just needs to stop," one Raleigh resident told us anonymously.
FOX13 dug into aggravated assault and murder reports filed within a quarter-mile radius of where this latest shooting happened.
Since 2020, there have been 49 incidents. This includes three murders and one negligent manslaughter; the remaining 45 cases are aggravated assaults.
Meanwhile, those who survived are listed in non-critical condition.
According to police, two suspects were wearing white ski masks and left the scene in a black Dodge Challenger.
