Massage parlor owner arrested after woman forced to perform sex acts, police say

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. - A massage parlor owner was arrested after a woman told police that she was forced to perform sex acts inside the Blytheville business.
Zhuo Liu, 52, of Chicago, is facing charges of trafficking an adult, second-degree false imprisonment and first-degree prostitution promotion, according to the Blytheville Police Department.
On July 29, officers responded to a disturbance at Royal Asian Massage on East Main Street and found that a woman had been held "against her will" inside the business, police said.
The woman told investigators that she was locked inside the building because she refused to continue doing sex acts on the behalf of massage parlor owner, police said.
A warrant was issued for Liu's arrest, police said.
Police said that the owner was taken into custody in University City, Mo. She has since been extradited to Arkansas, where, authorities said, she will be formally charged.
Liu was given a temporary bond of $1 million, police said.
Police said that Royal Asian Massage was "immediately" shut down, adding that none of the victims were from the Blytheville area.
