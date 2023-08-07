MEMPHIS, Tenn. - MATA's electronic on-demand service riders can use to book trips can now be accessed by downloading an app.
The Ready! by MATA App adds to an electronic booking service resembling rideshare options.
The option enable riders to book trips by connecting to fixed bus routes for traveling farther distances; it also offers travel routes within certain communities.
The service was test piloted during the spring of 2001 in Southwest Memphis.
It expanded to Northaven, Frayser and Cordova.
“We’re excited to launch the Ready! by MATA app t to our riders to ensure we can provide the best possible service,” says Gary Rosenfeld, MATA CEO. ”We encourage everyone to download the Ready! by MATA app on their devices.”
The public can download the Ready! by MATA app for free in the App Store or on Google Play. Visit www.matatransit.com/ready for more information.
Riders are still able to book trips by calling 901-322-0466.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- FOX13 Investigates: Jaylin McKenzie’s family wants transparency after 21-year-old shot, killed by MPD
- Girl seriously hurt after shooting in Hickory Hill, MPD says
- Memphis woman pleads for help after she says ex-boyfriend shot her
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives