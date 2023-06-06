MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Area Transit Authority (MATA) is hosting a series of community feedback sessions, before beginning site selection phase for new O&M facility.
In 2022, MATA received more than $150 million in federal and local investments to improve and innovate the rider experience.
Part of that investment will be used to build the new headquarters slated to be erected in 2026-2027.
"Given the state of our current base, it's vital that we rebuild to provide quality service to our riders," said Gary Rosenfeld, CEO of MATA. "Our team is grateful for the investment in our new headquarters, but before we begin construction, we want to engage with our potential new neighbors."
A series of meetings will be held at community spaces across the Airways/Alcy-Ball area:
- Alcy-Ball CDC on E Alcy Road on June 8 from 6 p.m. - 7 p.m.
- Harriet's Performing Acts Center on Lamar Avenue on June 15 from 6 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Man shot with rifle in own Berclair front yard after argument over parking spot, neighbors say
- ‘I couldn’t function’: Crooks with ties to Nigeria steal Memphis woman’s $77K house payment
- NLE Choppa's mom speaks after officials say rapper's 'Dream Court' destroyed by fireworks
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives