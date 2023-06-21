MEMPHIS, Tenn. - If you're looking for a job, Memphis Area Transit Authority is hiring.
The mass transportation system is holding a mobile job fair to find new drivers and improve its services. Job seekers can expect on-the-spot interviews at the event, which runs from June 26-30.
Each day the job fair will take place at a different location.
The first one is from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday, June 26, 2023, at the Benjamin Hooks Library on Poplar Avenue.
The times, dates and locations for the other MATA job fairs are below:
- 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday, June 27, Whitehaven Library, 4120 Milbranch
- 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday, June 28, East Shelby Drive Library, 7200 E. Shelby Drive
- 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday, June 29, Raleigh Library, 3452 Austin Peay Highway
- 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday, June 30, West Memphis Public Library, 500 E. Broadway Blvd.
