HERNANDO, Miss. - A local emergency was declared Sunday morning after a possible tornado left the area with much damage, according to the city's mayor.
Mayor Chip Johnson said in a Facebook post that power lines were down, and trees were blocking roads.
PHOTOS: Storms continue to leave damage across the Mid-South
"Please avoid the area between the court square and the interstate," Johnson said in a post.
Johnson said that the city's Board of Alderman held a meeting Sunday morning to declare the emergency, which allows them to "bring in local help and accept help from the DeSoto County Road Department."
DeSoto County Emergency Management has tarps for those who need them, Johnson said. They'll be available at Fire Station #1, which is located on the "back side of city hall" at 475 West Commerce Street.
Hernando is the county seat of DeSoto County, and is located about 25 miles south of Memphis.
