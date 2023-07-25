MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A get-out-of-jail free card?
Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland seems to believe that is exactly what a woman got when the Shelby County District Attorney's Office recently dismissed all her charges from a shooting last year at a police precinct.
Mulroy said that's not what happened.
“Up until now, I have declined to respond publicly to these emails because I don’t think it is particularly productive for the DA and the mayor to get into a public tit-for-tat, but three strikes, you’re out,” Mulroy said.
Strickland said that despite the explanation they heard from the DA, it was not a valid reason, in his opinion, to dismiss the woman’s charges.
Now, they are both speaking out.
“This is the third time that Mayor Strickland’s email newsletter has criticized our office by creating a misleading portrayal of an individual case,” Mulroy said.
It was a story Strickland shared Friday in his weekly newsletter to constituents.
Mulroy, however, said it was another example of the mayor leaving out key facts of a case.
“I don’t think they are misleading at all," Strickland said. "I think they are an accurate description of what is going on and that is a revolving door.
In the newsletter, Strickland asked how a woman accused of firing a weapon several times from a car at traffic on Raines Road and later from the parking lot of the Raines police station could have all charges dismissed.
RELATED: 3 suspects in custody after shots fired at MPD officer in Whitehaven
“First of all, I am very sorry for her loss," Strickland said. "I understand she suffered before this, but the actions that day do not justify shooting at people. There were other cars on that street."
Mulroy said this incident is not your typical aggravated assault case, pointing out that the woman fired at the officer over a mistaken identity.
Days before the shooting in November, her boyfriend was gunned down by a man in an unmarked black Charger, officials said.
So, when the man followed her for several minutes and even turned into the Raines precinct, a place she drove to for safety, she fired her weapon at him, officials said.
He was not her deceased boyfriend's killer. Instead he was a police officer who suspected she was driving a stolen car. She was not, officials said.
“The reasons that the DA gave for dismissing the case, I do not think justify dismissing the case," Strickland said. "We just have a different philosophy."
Mulroy said the woman cooperated with the investigation, gave up her gun, never missed a court date and took safety classes before he dropped the charges.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Mother of 14-year-old killed at Memphis pool speaks to FOX13 as another teen charged with murder
- 'I blacked out': Teen working as Cheddar's host beaten after separating tables of big party
- 20-year-old woman dies after hit-and-run in Midtown, police say
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives