MEMPHIS, Tenn. - School is out for students in Memphis and Shelby County, but what is there to do while parents are at work?
If you ask Memphians what there is for kids to do when school is out, you’ll get mixed answers.
“Nothing, there’s nothing for them to do,” said one woman.
Another said, “It seems like they’re trying to get more activities for the kids.”
Friday marked the last day of school for Memphis Shelby County Schools, leaving parents asking what there is to do, especially for free.
Mayor Jim Strickland released a list in his weekly update (Weekly Update (govdelivery.com), listing activities at Memphis Parks, also public libraries, and community center programming.
People said any and all programming is much needed for kids of all ages.
“A lot of violence going on, cause they don’t have anything to do. No summer job, kids, they just don’t have anything to do.”
According to the Mayor, there are more than 30 thousand students who participate in the Youth Baseball and Basketball Leagues, also swimming in the outdoor pools, and free tennis programs.
Strickland says there will also be 8-week summer camps for kids ages 5 through 12 at all city community centers, with the exception of Gaisman and Greenlaw.
There are also a handful of teen summer camps for kids ages 13-15, they include Bert Ferguson, Charles Powell, Cunningham, Davis, Ed Rice, Hickory Hill, Lester, and Whitehaven.
Strickland points out there’s also mentorship programs and programs run through MPD.
To read the full list from Mayor Strickland’s weekly update, you can find it here: Weekly Update (govdelivery.com)
