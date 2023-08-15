MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland shared with FOX13 parts of what some may call a controversial plan to address downtown crime.
It comes after a spray of gunfire over the weekend sent eight people to the hospital with injuries.
Details of the plan are being held close to the vest. Strickland said Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis is meeting with the downtown leaders and merchants likely to outline details.
There are parts of the plan of which FOX13 has become aware.
When it comes to closing Beale Street food and booze spots early, visitors to the entertainment district are united in voicing opposition.
In a new statement issued to FOX13, Strickland announced it is an idea he supports.
"While I do not have authority to order the Beale St. bars to close at midnight, I am a strong proponent of that happening,” the statement said.
It is an effort to address a rash of downtown crime, highlighted by the weekend’s mass shooting. Support may come from Memphis City Council.
“I would rather have businesses and commerce, and everything shut down early than have people hurt,” District 5 Councilman Worth Morgan said in a phone interview with FOX13 reporter Kayla Solomon.
On Monday, the mayor talked with FOX13 Anchor Valerie Calhoun on Good Morning Memphis.
“We need to get the cruising away from Beale Street not a good mixture," Strickland said. "Some businesses on Beale Street objected to it. Recently, it was changed. I did not know it was changed."
Strickland in the statement also called for stiffer penalties for gun crimes.
Strickland also called for a higher police presence and asked Police Chief CJ Davis to put back in place a plan that limits traffic downtown.
Strickland alluded to possibly adding speed bumps to cut down on reckless driving as well.
A spokesperson for the mayor said there would be an update by the end of this week.
Full statement from Strickland below:
"When Chief Davis announces the details of the traffic plan later this week, she will announce additional officers patrolling downtown. Additionally, while I do not have authority to order the Beale Street bars to close at midnight, I am a strong proponent of that happening. During the pandemic, we added speed humps on streets in many parts of the city, and they have helped reduce speeding and reckless driving in those locations."
