MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Mayor Jim Strickland sat down with FOX13 to talk about the rampant shootings that have occurred in Memphis.
Mayor Strickland discussed the proliferation of guns in Memphis, and how many of the people who are arrested for gun-related crimes in the city are let off on probation.
"People can shoot a gun at somebody and get probation and no one hold's the state accountable for their reckless actions, putting us in danger," said Mayor Strickland.
Strickland went on to state that he wants the public to hold people accountable, starting with himself. He also wants the public to get involved, including the Memphis Restaurant Association which released a statement pleading with officials to "...turn back the tide of darkness that seeks to envelop our city, our livelihoods, our community," following a shooting near Huey's in East Memphis in April.
The number of Memphis Police officers is at its lowest level in decades, according to Mayor Strickland. There are currently 1,945 sworn officers, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). The short term-goal for officers is 2,300 while the long-term goal is 2,500 according to MPD.
Strickland expressed his frustration with the fact that police employment numbers aren't going up despite MPD offering a $15,000 signing bonus as well as other benefits. Strickland says that he is optimistic that numbers will increase soon.
Mayor Strickland addressed the arrests made in car thefts this year, claiming that over 400 people have been arrested by Memphis Police this year, but they receive little to no punishment. "None of them were held. None of them were punished, and very little rehabilitation."
The rise of homicides in Memphis, over 135 as of May 8, was also discussed.
Strickland believes that criminals know that they will face no real punishment if arrested and that teens are laughing at the system. "There has to be consequences to bad actions, and there's literally, virtually no consequences," said Strickland.
When asked if the issue of criminals being released from custody in a matter of hours or days is a District Attorney or state problem, Strickland responded saying, "Yes."
Mayor Strickland expressed his disappointment at the state of gun culture in the country, stating that it has to change.
Strickland believes that help may soon be on the horizon. The Mental Health Alliance Healthcare just received funding from the state and is building a $27-million “Crisis Center.”
This is where MPD can take those struggling with mental issues for treatment instead of jail.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Police looking for two men who robbed local business, MPD says
- FedEx to hold street naming event to honor former employee's extensive career
- Man dead after being shot near Hickory Hill gas station, police say
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives