MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Mayor of Memphis and the Memphis Police Chief released a joint statement regarding the investigation by the Department of Justice (DOJ) into the city and the police department, an investigation which the DOJ said the city leaders were cooperating with.
Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland
"Just as we have been transparent and cooperative with the Department of Justice CRITAC Independent Review, the City will be a good partner in this new inquiry. However, I am disappointed that my request was not granted by the Department of Justice to discuss this step before a decision was made to move down this path. I know they discussed the need for such an action with many other individuals. I hope the remainder of the process is more forthright and inclusive than it has been so far," Mayor Strickland said.
Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis
Police Chief Davis said that her department will continue being cooperative with the investigation.
"The Memphis Police Department will continue to fully cooperate and work closely with the Department of Justice (DOJ) as its members conduct this next phase of their investigation. As we have said all along, all MPD officers are expected to act in accordance with their oath of office, their training, and department policies at all times. While the officers involved in the Tyre Nichols case demonstrated no regard for these tenets, I am appreciative of the MPD officers that continue to serve our city with integrity. As Chief of Police, I am committed to building and maintaining public trust with the citizens of Memphis that we took an oath to serve each and every day," Davis said.
Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy
Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy said that he welcomes the DOJ launching an investigation into Memphis Police Department practices.
DOJ officials announced in a press conference Thursday that their investigation falls under potential civil rights violations.
Mulroy said he's pleased about the initiative.
"While I’m sure most officers are people of good faith, we have systemic issues we need to address," he said. "The Tyre Nichols incident was not a one-off, but suggests wider problems of culture."
Mulroy added that the DOJ is the only entity that can conduct the kind of thorough investigation needed to "restore public confidence" in MPD.
JUST CITY 901
Just City 901, a community activist organization, released a statement describing the DOJ investigation as a, "validation of a long-held understanding by many in our community that our police department is rooted in a culture of violence, racial discrimination, and resistance to accountability."
Attorneys for Tyre Nichols Family
Ben Crump and Antonio Romanucci, two of the attorneys representing the family of Tyre Nichols, also spoke out following the announcement, praising the DOJ's efforts.
“The family of Tyre Nichols is grateful that the Department of Justice heard their cries for accountability and are opening this investigation. Actions such as this will continue to show that the federal government will not let corruption within police departments take the lives of innocent Americans. It is our hope that the investigation by the DOJ, under the leadership of Attorney General Garland and Assistant Attorney General Clarke, will provide a transparent account of the abuses of power we have seen and continue to see in Memphis.”
