MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One day after the Department of Justice announced a civil investigation into the Memphis Police Department, Mayor Jim Strickland had a chance to expand his original statement.
The original statement, released soon after the DOJ’s announcement, read in part, ‘I am disappointed that my request was not granted by the Department of Justice to discuss this step before a decision was made to move down this path’.
Friday, he added to this.
“I was disappointed because I asked them specifically if I could talk to them before they reached this point. And I know they talked to many other folks in Memphis and outside on the issue. They obviously refused to do that,” he said.
The DOJ said in its announcement that the investigation will revolve around pattern or practice within the police department as a whole.
Specifically, investigators will be taking a closer look at unlawful stops, searches and arrests, and if police used excessive force or discriminate against Black people.
When asked about what he hopes the findings will be, he said, “Well, if there are problems, I hope they’re identified and we get it fixed. But what I really hope is that they find what I think is there is a police department that is abiding by the U.S. Constitution.”
“I see overall a really great police department and who does incredible work and under and I said earlier, under hard circumstances, this is a hard city to be a police officer.”
We sent a transcript of this interview with Strickland to multiple people who met with the DOJ following Thursday’s announcement.
One of them was state Representative GA Hardaway.
“What the mayor needs to understand, he seems to be a little confused about this, they didn’t just come in because we won the lottery or flipped coins or beat them at the game of chess,” he said.
Hardaway said there was legitimate evidence that led to the DOJ opening an investigation – despite Strickland’s claims.
“That’s ridiculous. Here’s the analogy I’m gonna use – I’m head of household. Everything that happens in my house, ultimately, I hold responsibility for. I can’t tell you to come in my house, you go in the living room, it’s dirty, The bedroom, it’s dirty. The kitchen, is dirty. The bathroom, is dirty. And then tell you ‘I hope you find it to be clean’. You already know it’s dirty.”
Hardaway said as this investigation gets started, he hopes Mayor Strickland will listen to concerns of his constituents when it comes to the Memphis Police Department.
“I don’t understand what city he’s living in. Mayor, come home. Your people need you.”
