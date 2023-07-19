MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A third storm system racing through the Mid-South in a month has put thousands of MLGW customers "in the dark" again.
It's a trend that outraged and frustrated Shelby County residents continue to howl about, wondering why MLGW can't be better equipped to handle.
Mayor Jim Strickland insists that a plan MLGW and city officials put in place last year ago remains on track, despite another atypical storm fallout.
He acknowledged, speaking to FOX13's anchor Valerie Calhoun on Good Morning Memphis, that a plan does not offer "solace" to those without power during Heat Advisory warnings.
Calhoun reviewed recent storm data: on June 25, 75-mph winds left 121,00 power outages; on July 2, 75-mph winds left 35,000 power outages; and last yesterday, July 18, 62-mph winds left 138,000 power outages.
"What's happening?" she asked Strickland.
"First it's unusually strong storms, and secondly we've got above-ground utilities and aging infrastructure," Strickland responded.
He said out-of-town crews are arriving to help move debris.
Trimming hanging tree branches over power lines has been a neglected challenge for the city over the years.
Strickland distinguished the difference between when a large tree falls down on a power line and preventative work that mitigates branches falling on them.
But tree-branch trimming work that continues is one phase of the four-year plan to improve infrastructure and provide better overall service - especially when storms strike, he said.
"Can't control unusual storms. It's taking three to four years to implement the plan. It's fully funded and involves a lot of tree-trimming and strengthening infrastructure."
The preferred effective answer, Strickland said, is to bury the utility infrastructure, but that would cost as much as $4 billion dollars.
"It's cost prohibitive," he said.
In response to a question from Calhoun about selling MLGW, he said, "If you sold MLGW you'd still only be halfway there (financially)" to pay for underground utility replacement.
City leaders over the years never paused after major storms, including 2003's "Hurricane Elvis" and a major ice storm in 1994, to consider a long-term answer for such an event likely to happen again, he said.
"As a community, we never got together to ask the question: 'How can we fix this?'"
