MEMPHIS, Tenn. - FOX13 is committed to covering the leading candidates in the race for Memphis Mayor with as much context as possible.

We have been covering those who want to lead our city in the environments they are leading whether that be running the Shelby County Sheriff's Office, fighting for civil rights, serving the County Commission, Downtown Memphis or the Memphis-Shelby County School Board. FOX13's Darrell Greene moderated a debate with some of those leading candidates.

2:43 Next mayor of Memphis may not win 50 percent of the vote The next mayor of Memphis will be decided in less than a month, no matter what the final tallies say.

But, we had not heard from one of those leading candidates in any setting until now.

Former Mayor of Memphis Willie Herenton, who is once again campaigning to lead the city, sat down exclusively with FOX13's Jeremy Pierre. FOX13 aired his comments on the day early voting began.

Jeremy Pierre asked the former mayor why he has not participated in any of the debates with his fellow candidates vying for your vote.

"Everyone wants to know why you haven't participated in any of these debates," Pierre questioned.

"Well, first of all, I have been consistent," Herenton said. "Let me make it emphatically clear. I am the only candidate for mayor that has a record."

The former mayor then downplayed the significance of the debates.

"I saw some of the debates. They were weak as hell. People kept saying the same thing over and over again. The candidates with all of these canned responses. And, many of them had no sense of reality. So, I would have been bored. The public would not have been informed."

Herenton served five terms as the Mayor of Memphis, but he hasn't sat in the office for 14 years.

He continued to emphasize that his campaign focus did not revolve around public forums.

"I am not a damn entertainer. I'm a public servant. I don't want to get up on a stage like puppets for some ill-informed media person to probe into me, asking me irrelevant kinds of things that have nothing to do with the future of Memphis," Herenton said.

With Memphis on track to, once again, set a new record for yearly homicides, including high-profile crimes such as the murder of Tyre Nichols, Jeremy Pierre then shifted the conversation to safety.

"Everyone wants to know when you are re-elected are you going to keep Chief Davis?" Jeremy Pierre asked Herenton.

"If you noticed, I have stayed away from acknowledging what my thoughts are, but I will say this: The relationship between the Mayor and his or her Police Chief must be good," Herenton said.

When it comes to curbing crime in Memphis, several different approaches have been tried recently from the now defunct SCORPION unit which consisted of the former Memphis Police officers charged with Nichols' death to the Downtown traffic plan implemented after a mass shooting injured eight people just a block from Beale Street.

But, if Herenton is re-elected, the 83-year-old said there is one specialized program he will bring back; Blue Crush.

"Are you going to bring back Blue Crush?" Pierre asked Herenton.

"Of course I'm going to bring back Blue Crush. Jeremy, that was the most effective crime abatement strategy I've seen in Memphis. I have always been about the business of what the best practices are, what is really working in major cities."

The Blue Crush program worked in high-crime communities, investigated and then targeted drug dealers and repeat violent offenders.

"I'm bringing Blue Crush back because we have to dig deep into the street culture of Memphis to solve the crime problem," Herenton said. "I know how to do that. I have done it before. We are going to bring back what I call a reimagined Blue Crush."

If elected, Herenton would be 87 by the end of his term.

"Many might say, 'Dr. Herenton, you were a leader of the schools system. You were mayor for 16-plus years. Maybe you are too old,'" Pierre said.

"I'm in better shape than a lot of 40-year-olds," Herenton replied. "I see a lot of guys 40 years old, hell, that cannot even walk a mile. They are fat. They are all out of shape. Jeremy, I am so passionate. I am reinvigorated. I have the enthusiasm to get into this job, to dig deep and to turn this city around."

FOX13 reached out to others who are considered top candidates for the position.

Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner, who is also campaigning to become the next Memphis Mayor, emphasized crime in Memphis and how it's affecting our businesses and population.

“Crime continues to have an oversized impact on our city, and the negative news coming out of Memphis is costing us population, tourism, businesses, and good-paying jobs. When more than half of our citizens are considering moving out of Memphis because of crime, the next Mayor of Memphis must have the ability to bring our community together and change the trajectory we are on. I am the only candidate who is ready on day one to make a fundamental change in the way we are policing and tackling crime in our city and that is why I’m running for Mayor. I truly believe there is too much good in Memphis to let us be known by what is wrong in Memphis," a statement from Sheriff Bonner said.

Candidate and businessman JW Gibson also sent FOX13 a statement, focusing on the economic impact he would bring to the city and how that would affect Memphis communities.

"I believe my life experiences make me uniquely qualified to serve as the next mayor of Memphis. I was born in the Dixie Home’s Housing Project, grew up in South Memphis, and now reside in Raleigh. I have successfully founded three diverse businesses from the ground up by developing a vision, bringing together stakeholders, and turning that vision into reality. I bring these skill sets to my candidacy for Mayor to foster our city's growth through economic and community development. We have tremendous growth opportunities ahead, especially with Blue Oval coming to our region. However, we must be prepared to provide a skilled workforce to capitalize on these opportunities. As the former chair of the Workforce Development Network, I possess a deep understanding of both the resources and challenges involved in upskilling our workforce.

With my extensive background in community development and public service, along with my deep-rooted commitment to the city of Memphis, I am well-qualified to lead our community. I will champion safer streets, affordable housing, expanded youth programs, and the development of a thriving entertainment industry. I aspire to be the next Mayor to ensure that Memphis becomes an even better place to live, work, and raise a family. I am dedicated to building a Memphis that is equitable and prosperous for all its citizens. That's why I humbly ask all Memphians to vote for me, J.W. Gibson, for Mayor," a statement from Gibson said.

Early voting for offices including Memphis Mayor and City Council started Friday, September 15. Click here for a list of early voting sites.