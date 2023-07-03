JACKSON, MISS. – The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) is urging travelers to prioritize safety and make responsible choices by not drinking and driving on the Fourth of July.
According to a release, Independence Day has the reputation of being one of the deadliest holidays of the year due to the fact that 538 people died in crashes during the holiday in 2021, with 39% of those having alcohol involved.
“Independence Day is a time for friends and family to commemorate the birth of our nation, and it is essential that we all take the necessary precautions to ensure a safe and enjoyable holiday,” said Brad White, MDOT Executive Director. “Drinking and driving not only endangers the lives of those behind the wheel, but also jeopardizes the safety of passengers, pedestrians and other motorists on the road. Show your love for your county by keeping it safe and not letting anyone, including yourself, drive impaired.”
To enjoy a safe and responsible holiday weekend, MDOT is suggesting the following:
- Plan ahead and designate a sober driver before drinking.
- If you are impaired, call a taxi, transportation service, sober friend or family member, or use public transportation.
- If you see a drunk driver on the road, don’t hesitate to call local law enforcement.
- If you see someone who is about to drive or ride while impaired, take their keys and help them make other arrangements to arrive home safely.
“MDOT wants to make travel as safe and convenient as possible for the public on Independence Day,” said White. “Do your part by buckling up, staying alert in work zones and not driving distracted or impaired.”
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Child injured in South Memphis shooting, police say
- Shooting leaves four injured in East Memphis, MPD says
- Suspects steal 2 Hyundais, later crash into smoke shop, police say
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives